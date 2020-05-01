It’s impossible to put a pandemic into perspective in a few words. It’s too rare, too big and too complex. Each of us is a tiny dot on a mild-to-devastating world scale of physical, emotional and economic impacts.
However, a quote in TIME magazine attributed only to an Instagram post is a good reminder for those of us blessed to be at the mild end of that scale: “Your grandparents (parents and siblings, too, for us older folks) were called to war. You’re being called to sit on a couch. You can do this.”
That’s true, but it’s not a healthy long-term plan for couch potatoes or those of us sitting at kitchen islands, dining room tables and desks for long hours while working from home.
We all need to take walks or do other types of exercise; do yard and home improvement projects, even if it’s simple things like washing and putting away winter clothes; order takeout meals that help local restaurants and are good for the stomach and the soul; and go places where social distancing comes naturally.
I did that on a Saturday drive to Wilcox under a magnificent blue sky sprinkled with white clouds resembling floating dollops of whipped cream in many shapes and sizes. All of the highways, rural roads and surroundings were familiar.
A few miles north of town on Highway 44, I slowed down before passing a tractor pulling a planter with its “wings” folded. South of Wilcox, tractors moved through fields doing prep work or corn planting.
I naturally started doing the Nebraska wave. Lifting an index finger from a steering wheel is a greeting usually reciprocated, as it was even from a tractor cab by one farmer planting corn.
When I take out-of-state guests on south-central Nebraska drives, they usually notice the one-finger waves and ask if I know the other person. My reply is, “Maybe, so it would be unneighborly not to wave.”
My main destination Saturday was Freewater Cemetery southwest of Wilcox, where six generations of Potters are buried. I wanted to see and photograph for my Lincoln sister-in-law the small stone recently placed for my brother James, who died Aug. 6, 2016.
It has his name, dates of birth and death, a drawing of a Civil War-era canon and the words, “Nebraska State Historian.” It’s next to Mom and Dad, and lines up with a marker to the east for my other brother Glen, who died nearly eight years ago.
The silence was broken only by a meadowlark singing in the grass somewhere. I was social distancing in a familiar place and knew most of the people at rest there.
I drove through Wilcox on my way back to Kearney, past the house my parents built in 1974, down main street and then to the school. I pulled into the St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot and took photos of additions under construction at Wilcox-Hildreth Public School for a story in today’s Hub.
A classroom section runs along the west side of the current building and framework for a new gym is north of the current “new gym.” Many Wilcox alumni are seeing construction of the “newest new gym.”
Our new gym first was used in the 1964-65 school year. Glen was a senior point guard on the basketball team and my twin sister Lisa and I were members of the first class to use the third grade room in a new K-3 wing.
I had silent interactions Saturday with a few people and many familiar places. My Nebraska wave was familiar, genuine and not at all like the awkward social distancing waves and head nods required during walks and grocery shopping.
If you’re spending weekdays mostly as a couch or desk potato, take a weekend drive to a quiet, isolated, no-masks-required place. Absorb the sights and sounds, and consider how wonderful it will be when every day feels something like normal again.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.