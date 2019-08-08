The Hub regularly carries Gov. Pete Ricketts weekly columns because they provide valuable insight into our state’s top elected leader. We believe it’s worthwhile reading, even if you feel as if you and the governor aren’t on the same side politically.
Recently Ricketts began sharing podcasts, which he has titled, “The Nebraska Way.”
Some of his guests are politicians — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer was a recent guest — while others are Nebraska celebrities. Two weeks ago Tom Osborne spoke with Ricketts about “The Nebraska Way” of working hard and pulling together for the betterment of our state.
“From craft brewers to lawmakers to sports coaches, The Nebraska Way podcast will give listeners the opportunity to hear from people who are moving our state forward about the issues that matter most to Nebraskans,” said Ricketts. “I invite Nebraskans to tune in so that they stay in the know about what is happening in the Good Life and new opportunities that are on the horizon.” New podcasts are released as they become available.
Through “The Nebraska Way” podcast more Nebraskans can learn about their state and what the governor is doing for Nebraskans. To subscribe, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/press.