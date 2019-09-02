When cultivating a field or caring for a lawn, Nebraskans know that the only way to tackle weeds is to get to their roots. Otherwise, the weeds will bounce back — seemingly overnight. Burdensome taxes in this state are like weeds. They soak up precious resources and choke out healthy growth. The root of the issue here is to control spending. It’s time for Nebraskans to roll up their sleeves, dig deep and take on our tax problem at its roots.
Unfortunately, many interest groups only want to make surface level changes to our tax system. Their proposal is to shift revenues from property taxes to sales taxes without touching the root of the problem — controlling spending. We’ve tried this in the past, and it hasn’t worked. Each time, our tax problem has resurfaced a couple of years later.
Why? Because government has done very little to root out the actual problem. We will only see real, sustainable tax relief by controlling spending at the state and local levels.
We have proof that controlling spending delivers tax relief. At the state level, we’ve successfully grown our economy and limited state spending to deliver tax relief through the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund. Before I took office, state spending was growing at 6.5 percent a year — an unsustainable pace. During my administration, the state has passed three budgets. We’ve controlled spending to limit the average annual rate of growth to 2.4 percent.
Meanwhile, during the past five years, state senators and I have worked together to nearly double the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund. We’ve increased direct property tax relief from $140 million to $275 million per year.
Despite our significant progress at the state level, property taxes, which are determined by local entities, continue to soar higher and higher. Nebraskans have an opportunity to do something about local government spending during the next few weeks. Each year, on or before Aug. 20, Nebraska county assessors certify taxable property values to local governments like school districts, city and county governments, and community colleges. These local entities then have one month (from Aug. 20 to Sept. 20) to set their property tax levies for the coming year and to finalize their budgets.
Now is the crucial time when local spending decisions are being made.
In March, I signed LB103 into law. It requires local governments to hold a public hearing and take a vote whenever they want to collect more property tax dollars. This brings greater transparency to situations when rising valuations would cause property owners to pay more in taxes — even without a rise in levy rates. Thanks to LB103, Nebraskans now will have full awareness whenever local governments want to take in more property taxes.
Nebraskans concerned about escalating property taxes should be prepared to attend public budget hearings and make their voices heard to remind local entities to exercise financial discipline. Again, it’s important to bear in mind that local subdivisions — not the state government — ultimately determine property taxes in Nebraska.