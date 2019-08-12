Countless numbers of times I have been told, “there’s nothing wrong with you that a stroke of a pen couldn’t change.”
What that means is changing my Democratic Party affiliation by re-registering as a Republican.
This past weekend, “30” more got shot to death, while many more were wounded in mass shootings.
Our Democratic leaders have passed legislation trying to stop these senseless shootings; however, our Republican leaders won’t even look at it. Their only interest is how doing so might hinder their base.
How many more have to needlessly die before something changes? How many shootings before there’s backbone enough to say we’ve had enough of this?
How many more presidential responses of just some more lip service?
I would rather be affiliated with a party that’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right for America.
The Rev. Bob Berlie, Holdrege