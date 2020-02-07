Counterfeit purses — they’re a “pocketbook issue” that affects millions of Americans. That’s because authentic designer purses can cost hundreds of dollars, putting them out of reach for scores of Americans. But wait. A growing segment of the purse market now is occupied by inexpensive knockoffs, most of which are manufactured in foreign countries with no respect for U.S. trademarks or patents.
Many purse buyers have discovered sources online where they can buy the knockoffs for a fraction of the price of the real thing, and so they place their orders and wait for the delivery truck to drop off their “designer” purse.
The problem with counterfeit purses is that you never can be certain of the quality you’re getting. As they say, “buyer beware.” Cheap knockoffs can fall to pieces prematurely, proving that you get what you pay for.
Purses aren’t the only counterfeit product that is fooling Americans and, in some cases, doing harm to their health, according to Paul Steidler, who works at the Lexington Institute public policy think tank outside Washington, D.C.
Steidler recently wrote for InsideSources.com that counterfeiting is about far more than fake luxury handbags sold by seedy characters on virtual street corners.
“Today, most counterfeit products are sold over the internet, primarily from foreign countries, especially China,” writes Steidler. “Buyers are typically duped, visiting what they believe are legitimate merchants.”
The federal Department of Homeland Security warns Americans to be wary of counterfeit products that might look like the real thing, but their low cost is a tip-off that they’ll probably fail.
Knockoff car brakes, seat belts and airbags can be genuine safety concerns and should be avoided. Tell your mechanic to use trustworthy replacement parts. Steidler warned about other knockoffs. “This also includes the bike helmet that a child may wear and the medicines that could be provided to an elderly parent.”
After a nine-month study, the Department of Homeland Security discovered that counterfeit cosmetics might contain ingredients such as arsenic, mercury, aluminum or lead and that they often are manufactured in unsanitary conditions, resulting in problems in consumers’ eyes and skin. The federal government also cautions about buying counterfeit iPhone adapters because some could cause lethal electrocution.
Steidler said Uncle Sam is pressuring e-commerce companies to identify and remove counterfeit products from their websites. Consumers certainly appreciate the federal government’s concern, but we doubt unscrupulous online vendors give a hoot about Uncle Sam’s threats. If consumers continue online purchases of cheaply made products, they’ll continue selling them.
The best strategy to avoid cheap junk is to stop shopping online. Instead, visit your local brick-and-mortar merchant for proven quality and safety.