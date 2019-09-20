Since last year, we have seen continued escalation of trade frictions between the United States and China. There have been more than a dozen rounds of negotiations but, regrettably, no agreement has been reached.
When the U.S. started to ramp up tariffs on Chinese goods, it cited trade imbalances as the reason. But arguments that the U.S. is losing in trade with China because of a trade deficit are disputed by mainstream U.S. economists.
In the 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the U.S., the two economies have become deeply interconnected. Despite the U.S. trade deficit with China, 2017 sales revenue and profits of U.S.-funded enterprises in China exceeded $700 billion and $50 billion respectively.
Sino-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is a win-win relationship, not a zero-sum game. A U.S.-China Business Council study shows trade with China saves every American family an average of $850 annually. With China focusing more on midrange and low-end production of the manufacturing chain, the U.S. has been able to concentrate on developing high-end manufacturing and modern service industries.
Chicago Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.