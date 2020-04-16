We commend Gov. Pete Ricketts for his decisive and insightful leadership as Nebraskans tackle the COVID-19 crisis. During his daily coronavirus briefings, Ricketts has demonstrated a masterful grasp of the situation, and his matter-of-fact responses to questions from the press leave Nebraskans with unvarnished facts. It’s the kind of information that helps people sign on with the statewide strategy, which is key in fighting the spread of the virus.
As Ricketts has stressed repeatedly, the most powerful weapon against the coronavirus is personal responsibility. When every Nebraskan protects himself from the virus, it protects others. If there is a weakness in Nebraska’s response, it is ignorance. Each of us should check with our families and friends and make certain they know what to do to fight COVID-19.
In regards to ignorance, the author of a recent letter to the editor exposed a lack of understanding and knowledge about Nebraska’s strategy. The writer called for large family gatherings to celebrate Easter, but that idea could expose people to the coronavirus.
It was during a large quinceañera to celebrate a girl’s 15th birthday when the virus was handed a substantial toehold in Hall County. People came for the celebration from miles away, and some apparently were carrying the virus. Two weeks after the quincineara — the incubation period for coronavirus — some people from the party became sick. Some carried the virus to their jobs at a Grand Island packing plant, and now Hall County is a hot spot.
The key to beat the virus is isolation and patience. This week Ricketts repeated his call for Nebraskans to stay apart. During the next week, the virus is expected to peak, so these six rules have added importance:
1) Stay home. No nonessential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
2) Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3) Shop alone and only shop once a week.
4) Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
5) Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them.
6) Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.
“These six rules,” Ricketts said, “will unite Nebraskans in our shared goal of slowing the spread of the virus as we pass through its peak period.”
Nebraskans with a cough, fever or shortness of breath should stay home and contact their medical provider. People with pre-existing conditions, including severe asthma, heart disease, a compromised immune system, diabetes and lung disease should remain home.
The elderly or people with health conditions can reach out to family, friends, coworkers or churches for help with shopping and meal delivery, Ricketts said.