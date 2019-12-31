So just days after millions throughout the world celebrated Christmas — the birth of Jesus Christ — the church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Innocents, who were the first martyrs to die for Jesus. Sadly, the slaughter of the Holy Innocents back then still is taking place with legalized abortion in our time today.
Soon after Jesus was born, King Herod issued a hit on all the male children in Bethlehem and the surrounding area because he felt threatened by the birth of Jesus and that his kingship would be threatened by the Christ child.
Does not this sort of thing still go on today with abortion? How many have abortions because they feel “threatened” by what the birth of a child will do to their lives? Do mothers who abort seek to eliminate the “problem” like Herod?
Do not many of the mothers who abort place their careers, financial situation, convenience, etc., ahead of their baby and choose to kill it to avoid conflict like Herod did? The abortion-minded woman will do what it takes to guarantee her own “sovereignty” over her own body at the expense of the innocent child. This very thing is expressed in “my body, my choice!”
So 2,000 years later we still sadly have our Herods doing what it takes to protect themselves, and the innocent dying because of it!
Michael Rachiele, Prairie Village, Kan.
