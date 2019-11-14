In a recent hearing held at Kearney Public Library unveiling the current plan supposedly meant to expand Medicaid in Nebraska, all the testimony criticized the plan for not fulfilling the aim of Medicaid Expansion. The facts presented highlighted the deficiencies of the current proposal.
First, the people’s vote to expand Medicaid was not a vote to penalize the 90,000 people as yet unable to be insured. The vote sought to provide them equal access to Medicaid! The state of Nebraska needed to get its act together and quit playing politics with this issue.
Second, rural health providers are medically and economically vital to the areas they serve. Because of not expanding Medicaid, their future is in jeopardy. Their all-too-frequently reported failure decreases the quality of life of our rural communities.
Third, without implementation of the people’s will, Nebraska continues to let hundreds of millions of dollars go to other places that expanded Medicaid, dollars that should be supporting our citizens, health care providers and economy.
Fourth, we are now more than a year away from the people’s vote and have yet to see the implementation of their will. Expanding Medicaid requires insisting that our state government respond without further delay. The message at the hearing was clear: Stop subverting the expressed will of the people in favor of expanding Medicaid.
Chuck and Nancy Peek, Kearney
