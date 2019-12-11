On Dec. 3 the Hub printed an essay, “Reducing Carbon Emissions,” by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb. Several comments caught my attention since they seemed to intentionally mislead or gloss over some very important information.
Mr. Smith suggests the Green New Deal (H.R. 109) is a “… climate plan with an estimated $93 trillion price tag. One component of the Green New Deal calls for reducing carbon emissions with a massive overhaul of agricultural production.”
The GND has gotten a lot of attention in the past 10 months and it has been interpreted and misinterpreted frequently for political purposes.
A $93 trillion price tag over 10 years is scary, but that number originated with the conservative American Action Forum. An economic analysis of the GND by AAF provides an estimated “spread” of $32 trillion to $93 trillion. That’s a pretty significant range. Why did Smith choose the top and not mention the bottom?
There are two major focuses in the GND: 1) the clean energy/lower CO2 emissions portion, and 2) the economic/institutional portion. In the AAF’s clean energy portion of the study, the estimated costs are $8.3 trillion to $12.3 trillion.
Perhaps Smith’s selection of the $93 trillion figure is more to inflame the discussion than enlighten it.
A more future-oriented perspective would be welcome. Perhaps he could consider what the costs would be for “doing nothing” about climate change. Or perhaps, as other studies have shown, he would note that the financial benefits of $1.8 trillion in investments in reducing carbon and other climate mitigations could yield $7.1 trillion in benefits by 2030 (Bloomberg, Sept. 9, 2019).
Smith said the GND calls for a “massive overhaul of agricultural production.” Others have said the GND will take away your airplane rights, confiscate cars, require Americans to ride around on high-speed light rail and ban ice cream. Cheeseburgers and milkshakes would be things of the past, livestock will be banned and “they’ll” take our water away from us.
The GND is not a piece of legislation and never will become law. It’s a resolution. It is not legislative in character and is used primarily to express principles, facts and opinions. Regarding agriculture, GND actually says: “Working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the U.S. to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible, including: by supporting family farming; by investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health; and by building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food.
These goals are consistent with good farming. Again, Smith prefers to encourage fear over progress. The GND supports family farming. The current administration’s view of family farming is, as the secretary of agriculture explained in October to Wisconsin farmers: “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.”
Smith also states “Currently, China emits more carbon dioxide than the U.S. and the EU combined.” No question, there. However, it might be equally as informative to note that the U.S.’s per capita carbon emissions (15.5 tons per person) are 2.4 times higher than China’s 6.6 tons per person.
If the U.S. had the same population as China and we emitted 15 tons per person, we would emit more than six times the emissions of China.
Finally, space here does not permit extended discussion of Smith’s comment, “Just last year, Massachusetts was forced to import natural gas from Russia due to its own restrictive policies on domestic energy.” Again, Smith seems to have thrown out this comment to scare us. If you have even the shortest time to do some fact-checking on this, there are several authoritative sources/websites that can provide the whole story instead of a bumper-sticker slur (Wall Street Journal, American Enterprise Institute, Washington Post).
Mr. Smith, do your homework.
