There are several significant concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new drug proposal, H.R. 3 or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019. While this legislation aims to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the reality is that H.R. 3 would bring far more disruptions that we can’t afford.
Above all, H.R. 3 is the beginning of a socialized health care system masked in the name of progress.
H.R. 3 would give the federal government the power to impose price controls on 250 of the most common drugs. This measure intends to bring down costs, but consider the implications of this type of government control. Importantly, these drug prices will be determined by comparing prices to those of other countries — countries with socialist-run health care systems, many of which that do not operate with the innovation and free-market approach that the U.S. does.
If companies cannot comply with these price controls, the federal government will impose substantial penalties that could include a tax of up to 95 percent of their annual gross sales. This sets up a dangerous precedent that will be difficult to recover from.
The biopharmaceutical sector currently supports more than 14,600 jobs in Nebraska. This proposal also could permanently delay the introduction of new medicines, which are critical to advancing treatments and even cures. Beyond this, Pelosi’s plan could lead to the loss of more than 2,600 jobs in Nebraska and more than $740 million in annual economic output for the state.
Lowering the prices of life-saving drugs is a critical goal and one that we must continue to take steps toward achieving in Congress. However, Pelosi’s proposal will not bring the change we need.
Instead of pursuing Pelosi’s drug plan, we should support market-oriented ways to achieve lower drug costs. Americans deserve to pay fair prices for the medicine they need. Socialism will not achieve this goal.
Lisa May, Kearney
EDITOR’S NOTE: There are 16 co-signers of this letter. Among those from Hub Territory are Camie Lentfer of Gibbon, 3rd District-East director; Ethel White of Kearney, parliamentarian; Craig Safranek of Broken Bow, Custer County Republican Party chair; and, former Kearney resident Shirley Huss of Lincoln; immediate past president of NFRW.
