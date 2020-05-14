Dear Sen. Ben Sasse, the Kearney Hub’s May 9 opinion noted that “Ben Sasse and four Republican colleagues in the U.S Senate and House of Representatives are striking a blow for free speech” by introducing “a bill that will rename a street in Washington D.C.” that will honor Dr. Li Wenliang — a Chinese doctor — who “despite great personal risk, warned about the coronavirus before the communists silenced him.”
The Hub editorial noted further, that “By speaking out, Li became an enemy of the ruling party, but he will be remembered for what he said and for the courage he summoned in saying it. There is a lesson here for all Americans. Our constitution enshrines the right of free speech, but that right is meaningless unless it is exercised.”
I can take from this that you, Sen. Sasse are a bold protector of freedom of speech. Using your power as a U.S. senator to, first, bring together other like-minded U.S. senators for a common and worthy cause and, second, construct legislation seeking a majority vote by the U.S. Senate — one of the most powerful deliberative bodies in the world — to rename a street in Washington, D.C., for an unknown but courageous Chinese doctor.
Sen. Sasse, I applaud your effort. And I also appeal to you and your colleagues to expend the same energy, the same logic, the same unalterable dedication to the essential democratic rights associated with freedom of speech by focusing on Dr. Rick Bright.
Until recently, Dr. Bright was the head of the Biomedical Research and Development Authority — a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services — until he was removed from that position. “Why?” you may ask.
Dr. Bright was one of the first authoritative medical scientists to clearly and publicly speak out against widespread use of the unproven drug — chloroquine — that President Trump touted as a “game changer” — a panacea — and demanded that New York and New Jersey use the drugs that were imported from factories in India and Pakistan with no FDA approval or certification. Apparently there are folks in your neighborhood (D.C.) that didn’t like that.
In addition, Dr. Bright has clearly and publicly disclosed that government contracts for pandemic related medical supplies and equipment are being steered toward the administration’s political favorites. His bosses didn’t like that, either.
Senator, Dr. Bright, as is his right, spoke up. He told the truth. He exercised his right of Freedom of Speech. And he lost his job.
Dr. Bright is asking to be reinstated as BARDA director on the grounds that he is being punished for speaking the truth. I don’t know how they take care of this in China and I don’t much care. I do know this shouldn’t happen in this country.
So, Sen. Sasse, if you are successful in your effort to get a D.C. street renamed for a Chinese doctor, please do the same thing for Dr. Bright. He’s a local boy.
You might be tempted to say, “Well, the China thing is different” and just cast this away. Well, it is not different. It is the same, and it is in our country.
The address for his old office is 200 Independence Ave. SW (Hubert H. Humphrey Building). You could call it “Bright Street” — though some might see that as an oxymoron.
Speaking out.
Stan Dart, Kearney