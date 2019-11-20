It’s time for our state’s corn industry to unify and tell the Environmental Protection Agency we’re upset with the proposed fix to the Renewable Fuel Standard. The EPA has been undercutting ethanol demand by granting waivers to oil companies, eliminating more than 4 billion gallons of biofuel demand.
Nebraska ranks second on ethanol production and third in corn production. Nebraska has 1,300 jobs related directly to ethanol, not including our 21,000 farmers and countless livestock producers who rely on ethanol by-products.
President Trump vowed to restore the RFS by accounting for the waived gallons of ethanol. Now the EPA is basing these gallons off of the Department of Energy’s recommendations, which are far lower than the gallons granted by the EPA.
We have one more chance to urge the EPA to reverse course and follow the law. The open comment period runs until Nov. 29 in which farmers, motorists and Nebraska residents who like clean air may submit their comments to the agency.
This quick and easy step can be taken by visiting NebraskaCorn.org. Submit your comments today. Thank you.
Ted Schrock, Elm Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.