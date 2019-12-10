Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes has proposed an interesting idea designed to decrease the state’s prison population. Frakes said more than 600 inmates, who are not from Nebraska, are being asked if they would prefer to serve their sentences in their own state.
This would help reduce Nebraska’s burgeoning prison population. Nebraska’s prisons are at a crisis stage.
The state’s prisons are at 160 percent of design capacity. The problem is the most acute at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, which is at 190 percent capacity.
With those numbers, it’s reasonable that Frakes would be thinking of ways to reduce the prison population without releasing potentially dangerous inmates.
The transfer to other states plan would achieve that goal.
However, there is one glaring problem with the idea. That is that other states are unlikely to just take an inmate off Nebraska’s hands.
Many other states also have large prison numbers and are dealing with the same problems as Nebraska. They would have little to zero motivation to accept inmates from Nebraska.
Some states may be willing to swap inmates they have who are from Nebraska for one from their state. But a swap of inmates doesn’t reduce Nebraska’s prison population, making it a moot move.
So while the transfer plan may not have much impact, it is worth trying. The prison system must think outside the box to alleviate overcrowding and to address staffing problems. In other words, don’t fault Frakes for trying something different.
It’s getting to the point where Nebraska must try any measure it can to safely reduce the prison population.
A 2015 Nebraska law mandates that the governor must declare a prison overcrowding emergency if the population isn’t below 140 percent design capacity by July 1, 2020.
That date is approaching rapidly and Nebraska has a ways to go before it reaches that percentage.
While there are questions about what a prison overcrowding emergency means and what would happen if one is declared, Nebraska officials are right to try to reduce the overcrowding.
The transfer plan may be a long shot, but it is worth trying.
Grand Island Independent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.