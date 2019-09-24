As the death toll rises, our national “vaping” crisis demands that the truth be disseminated, but instead Americans may be receiving misinformation from health professionals rather than the facts, according to an expert on the subject.
The fact that ties together recent vaping deaths is not that the victims were using “electronic cigarettes,” as some health professionals are stating, but that the victims used illicit THC (marijuana) vaping cartridges, most of which were purchased illegally on the black market, according to Michael Siegel, a professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health.
“In all, approximately 90 percent of the confirmed cases have admitted to, or been found to have been using, illicit THC carts,” Siegel wrote last week for InsideSources. “Although the death in Oregon has been attributed to the use of a legal THC cart purchased from a dispensary, it was recently revealed that cannabis distillate cut with vitamin E acetate oil was being sold at Oregon dispensaries. This is the same oil that was detected in every THC vape cartridge tested in New York state.”
The central message, says Siegel, is that it was the substances that were vaped that caused the deaths, not e-cigarettes.
The Hub’s opinion here is not an endorsement for vaping. It’s risky whenever a person ingests a foreign substance. The risk becomes even more serious when it involves nicotine, one of the most addictive substances on our planet.
Although many Americans have successfully stopped using tobacco by shifting to e-cigarettes, many of them remain addicted to nicotine, so vaping is, at best, a partial solution. At their worst, e-cigarettes are so popular and widely used among U.S. youths that health officials justifiably worry that vaping might lead to tobacco use.
Add to the equation the black market products that are emerging and the curiosity to experiment with those products, and the risks multiply exponentially.
In light of these facts, health authorities ought to re-examine their message about the vaping deaths. As Siegel urges, youths need to be warned about vaping marijuana and the use of black market products. By inaccurately focusing warnings on e-cigarettes, authorities unintentionally could encourage youth to drop e-cigarettes in favor of illicit THC products.
There’s no substitute for truth. In the long term, if researchers discover serious health threats with e-cigarettes, users are more likely to heed health officials’ warnings if they are credible, verifiable and carefully delivered, not just a knee-jerk reaction to unverified information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.