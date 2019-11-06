Stress is everywhere these days. It’s become so pervasive that stress now has its own day. You may not have realized it, but today is National Stress Awareness Day. If you’re like a lot of people, stress is a daily occurrence. If your days are wall-to-wall stress, you would be wise to do something to reduce it because stress can be poisonous to your physical and mental health.
Stress can be especially toxic when you are not sleeping enough, don’t have a support network, are experiencing a major life change such as starting a new job, getting married or having a child, experiencing poor physical health, not eating well or facing financial challenges, as many of Nebraska’s farmers are this year.
Just as it’s important to pay attention to your physical health, tending to your emotional and mental health are key to happiness and a normal life.
In severe cases, stress can cause a rapid heart rate, palpitations, inability to relax, difficulty keeping an emotional balance, trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, stomach pain and headaches.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness lists several strategies to deal with stress:
Manage your time. Make a daily schedule so you aren’t overwhelmed by everyday tasks and deadlines.
Practice relaxation. Deep breathing, meditation and muscle relaxation can calm you. Take a break to refocus.
Make time for yourself. It might be reading a book, going to the movies, getting a massage or taking your dog for a walk.
Avoid alcohol and drugs. They can worsen your stress rather than reduce it, especially if you struggle with substance abuse.
Other smart strategies include eating well, sleeping well, exercising each day and talking to someone. Reach out to a friend, family member, support group or counselor. If stress really is getting you down, don’t forget there are many resources with training and experience to help. You can take the first step by dialing the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660. The service is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and it’s supervised by licensed mental health professionals who can connect callers with services.
Visiting the Network of Care website, http://portal.networkofcare.org/sites/Nebraska, also can help Nebraskans connect with help. Another valuable number is the Rural Response Hotline, 800-464-0258.
Stress is powerful, it’s real and it can get the best of even the strongest individuals. Don’t try to beat stress on your own. Whether you reach out to someone you love or to a trained professional, it’s always wise to have someone in your corner to listen and help.
