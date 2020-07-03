A rose to ... careful barbecue chefs. They know that cooking on the grill infuses meat with a tempting outdoors flavor, but if they’re not careful, their grill-cooked meat may make friends and members of their families sick.
Many people mistakenly believe the color of the inside of their burger lets them know if it is safe to eat: Pink is risky, brown is safe. The USDA says judging whether meat is properly cooked is more complicated than checking the color of the meat. That’s because USDA studies found that one out of every four hamburgers turns brown before it reaches the safe internal temperature of 160°F. Checking meat color is an inexact science. Using a food thermometer is the only way to make sure cooked meat is safe to eat. USDA offers other tips to grill and gather safely:
Wash hands and surfaces with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before cooking and after handling raw meat.
Use clean utensils and platters when taking meat off the grill. Don’t put cooked food on the same platter that held raw meat or poultry.
Place leftovers in shallow containers and refrigerate or freeze immediately. Bring a cooler to store leftovers if you are away from home.
Host your gathering outdoors, when possible. If inside, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Arrange tables and chairs for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together, but 6 feet of distance should be maintained between households.
A raspberry to ... people who use fireworks in an unsafe, irresponsible and inconsiderate manner. They do dangerous things like toss fireworks or point them at each other. Precautions? Anyone who would toss fireworks at another person certainly won’t have the foresight to keep a bucket of water standing by in case of a fire or accident.
And as far as a parent watching so children aren’t burned or injured, safety is far down on the list for these folks. Did you know the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office reported 120 people suffered fireworks-related injuries in 2018? The majority of injuries are burns. Sorry, kids, sparklers are pretty but they could burn you. Never mess with homemade bombs, unless 10 fingers are too many.
Local ordinances govern the times when it’s OK to set off fireworks. Considerate users observe those laws and understand that neighbors’ pets are frightened by the pop, pop, pop or firecrackers and aerial explosives. Considerate users don’t explode anything later than the law allows, and they honor the fire chief’s orders if conditions are too dry and unsafe to set off fireworks.
We hope Nebraskans have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July and that they celebrate our independence in a sensible manner. Remember to protect against the coronavirus if you’re viewing a public display. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.