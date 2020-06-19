I was supposed to be in Little Rock, Ark., today for the 2020 National Federation of Press Women Conference. I’m disappointed, but also relieved because Arkansas is one of the states seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
This is the first time in NFPW’s 83-year history that the annual conference was canceled. I’ve attended all but two since the 50th anniversary gathering in 1987 at Williamsburg, Va. In 1988, I was in Boston during conference week visiting my cousin.
The only other time NFPW leaders faced a do-we-go-ahead decision was in 2001. Some members already were on their way to Indianapolis — the 2000-2018 conferences were in September — when the Sept. 11 attacks forced the immediate grounding of all flights into and around the United States.
The conference went forward with members who were there by Sept. 11 or could drive to Indianapolis.
The 2021 plan is to go to Little Rock, hoping that Arkansas members can reschedule the venues, tours and speakers.
The featured speaker scheduled for Saturday’s lunch is Elizabeth Eckford, one of nine African American teens who bravely walked through a gauntlet of anger and insults Sept. 4, 1957, to integrate Little Rock’s Central High School.
Eckford went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history, serve in the U.S. Army, teach history and social studies, serve as a probation officer and write a book for young readers, “The Worst First Day: Bullied While Desegregating Central High.”
That talk could not have been more interesting or timely in this time of protests for justice and equality.
In 1996, I participated in the NFPW conference’s pre-tour to western North Carolina, but missed the actual conference.
When the tour group arrived at the Charlotte hotel and conference center, I had a message to call home. I knew before I called that my dad had died. I changed my return flight and came home the next day.
My last Father’s Day with him was a week before I left for North Carolina. He had been in a plateau-decline pattern with multiple myeloma for approximately three years and was at Christian Homes in Holdrege for the last three months of his life.
I clearly remember the image on the Father’s Day card I gave him. It was a farm scene featuring a red barn surrounded by green and blue-green hills on a misty morning.
The last thing I told him in late June 1996 was that I would see him soon, even though I wasn’t certain. I had talked to Mom about staying home, but she said to go to the NFPW conference because Dad might be at the same health stage for weeks to come.
He wasn’t a demonstrative guy, but let his words and deeds reflect what he thought about others. For my twin sister and me, that included attending nearly all of our K-12 school events; giving us everything we needed, but not everything we wanted; and paying for college so we were prepared to go out on our own as adults.
We all can name songs that stop us in our tracks when we hear them, because they tell parts of our personal stories and/or trigger memories of a person, place or time.
One of those songs for me is “The Living Years” released by Mike + The Mechanics in 1988. The lyrics include, “I wasn’t there that morning when my father passed away. I didn’t get to tell him all the things I had to say.”
If your dad is living, Sunday is a good time to say those things in person, in a phone call or with an old-fashioned carefully selected Father’s Day card that has a hand-written message from the heart.