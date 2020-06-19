We would like to thank all of the law enforcement staff — front line and those in support roles — here in Kearney, Buffalo County and the surrounding communities in central Nebraska.
I was born in Franklin County in rural central Nebraska, and my wife is from Kearney. We both attended Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. I remained in Kearney after college, gained employment here, met my wife and made many of my lifelong friends here.
We moved away for three years in the mid-1990s, while my wife continued her postgraduate education out of state. We returned to Kearney to start and raise our family.
One of the many reasons why we returned to Kearney is because of the law enforcement that helps make this a safe place to live.
We know some of the area law enforcement staff as our friends, fellow church members, youth sports coaches, youth activity leaders and members of school, church and business organizations in our area.
Thank you. We feel blessed to live in this community and want to say again, thank you, area law enforcement, for all you do to help make this a safe and desired place to live.
Randy and Krista Fritson, Kearney