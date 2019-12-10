On behalf of the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Committee, we would like to thank our donors in the Kearney area for their support during the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s annual Give Where You Live event. The success of this event is a testament to the generous and caring nature of our businesses and citizens, which makes central Nebraska the best place to live and raise a family. It is also a reflection of the dedication of our businesses and citizens to the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial project, to the remembrance of the sacrifices our veterans have made for us, and to the care of our veterans.
The memorial project was the top donation recipient in the Dec. 5 Give Where You Live event, with $137,000.
We also thank the Kearney Area Community Foundation staff, board of directors and volunteers for their leadership and hard work in organizing Give Where You Live, for their dedication to making the Kearney area a better place to live, and for the support and guidance provided to our committee during the past eight years.
And we thank American Legion Post No. 52 in Kearney, which has supported our project from the beginning with donations, moral support and space for our meetings and fundraisers, including the Give Where You Live destination event for the past six years.
While the actual dollar figures from Give Where You Live are still being calculated, the initial numbers have pushed total dollars pledged and raised for the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial to within $100,000 of our $2 million goal. As Christmas and the New Year approach, we ask for your continued support in helping us complete fundraising on the memorial.
Donations are being accepted through the Kearney Area Community Foundation. More information is located on Facebook. Search for Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial or our website at www.CNVM.org.
As veterans, we are humbled by the generosity of our fellow citizens. May God’s grace be upon you always.
Bob Harpst, Kearney
