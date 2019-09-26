I love this time of year. This transition from hot to cold, that can, in true Nebraska fashion, happen in mere moments. The warm afternoons and crisp evenings. The pumpkin spice lattes and crunchy cornfields. Pumpkins strewn about in fields and on porches and that big autumn moon that is both beautiful and eerie.
Football, cheese dip, chunky sweaters, flannel, hot coffee.
I love it all.
My husband disagrees with me.
“The first day of fall is officially my least favorite day of the year,” he told me.
“How can you say such a thing?” I asked him, in shock, even though I am well aware of his disdain for this season.
“Because, Les, we are as far away from summer as we will ever be.”
I get it. You summer-loving people dislike fall. Not because it’s such a bad time of year, but because that means winter is coming.
And winter is really cold. And long. Even for me, a season-loving girl. But I’m going to give you a little perspective to help you get through until summer hits again.
Fall means fresh pencils and notebooks and smiling teachers and hope for our football teams. Friends will gather around campfires and tables, couches and pews and rekindle a friendship that was distant in the warm months when people didn’t have to stay close. Have you ever walked down a country road on a crisp autumn evening? It’s life-changing.
Fall also means the holidays are coming and that means pie. And stretchy pants that expand when we eat too much of that pie.
How can that make anyone sad?
The holidays bring parties and laughter and bubbly drinks and fancy dresses and ho, ho, ho and mistletoe and all things lovely.
And the birth of Jesus, of course. Don’t worry mom, I didn’t forget the most important part.
January is cold, but what better time is there to catch up on all those movies you missed when the weather was nice? Pop in a good flick, eat lots of soup covered in cheese and snuggle in close with your loved one. You should probably eat that cheese after the snuggling. Just a suggestion.
Then February hits. February is awful. I have no advice for this month. It’s hard.
But the reward for surviving February is spring! Flowers start to emerge and basketball is in full swing and spring break brings new hope. Plus, there’s Easter and chocolate-covered bunnies and bright colors and puppies and rain.
That first spring rain also is life-changing.
Then May hits, and it’s so busy, you go to bed one night and wake up the next and it’s summer all over again.
See? Fall isn’t so bad after all. Summer-loving folks, hang in there. The only tough month in Nebraska is February and it’s a short month!
“Don’t blame fall for February,” I told my husband today.
“Fall is the worst,” he reminded me.
I tried.
