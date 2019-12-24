’Twas the day before Christmas and all through the house,
Children were running and screaming and trying to douse.
The cookies with frosting and sprinkles and candy,
Why, even Dad was found being quite handy,
Wrapping the presents and buying last minute gifts,
To give to his mother and brother and sis.
The meatloaf was cooking, the potatoes were hot,
ready to serve at 7 o’clock.
Mom dressed in her best, Dad put on a tie,
as the girls found their dresses and the toddler cried.
“I don’t like these pants! This sweater is itchy,”
and that made Mother a little bit…witchy.
But she took a deep breath and counted to 4,
“Someday they’ll be grown and won’t be here anymore,
so I’ll smile and I’ll pause and I’ll soak it all in,”
“Don’t forget we have to take a picture!” she said with a grin.
They ventured to church and sat in their familiar pew,
and sang “Go Tell It on The Mountain,” “The First Noel” and “Joy to the World,” too.
And when the candles were lit and the church grew dim,
Mom found herself crying with a familiar hymn.
“This is my favorite part,” she whispered so softly,
as “Silent Night” crooned from the women and men, calmly.
“Let’s get home fast!” the 9-year-old chuckled,
as she sat down in the car and got herself buckled.
Dinner was served right at seven,
the bread was crunchy and the meatloaf was heaven.
Mom poured a glass of wine for herself and her hubby,
knowing that the night was just starting and plenty of bubbly,
would be sipped when the kids were all tucked in their beds,
wishing and hoping and dreaming of sleds.
And an art easel, LOL dolls, markers, a bike, board games, and candy, maybe even a kite.
“It’s already so late,” Dad said to Mom
as they prepared for Santa and turned the coffee pot on.
It’s a “Wonderful Life” played into the night,
and Dad gave Mom a kiss before they turned out the lights.
“Merry Christmas, my love,” Mom whispered to Dad,
“We did it again, what fun we’ve had.”
From our home to yours, we wish you all a wonderful holiday season!
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.