Congratulations! You’ve made it to the final stretch, rounded the last corner, and you are now the Kearney High School graduating class of 2020, despite the COVID-19 madness that surrounds us.
One of our promises at KPS is that our students will graduate from high school, ready for college, career and life. You are over the finish line. You are ready! Everyone at KHS is cheering about your success and we wish you the best.
No doubt that your parents have supported you and encouraged you throughout your education and have earned some credit for your achievements. Your parents have reveled in your milestones: first steps, first words, riding a bike, your driver’s license, first date, surviving distance education in the face of a pandemic, and ultimately your graduation from KHS. Your parents are proud of you.
All of your teachers, from kindergarten through your senior year, have watched you grow into the outstanding young adults that you are today. We take pride that we have had at least a small part in your accomplishments. We have seen you struggle, held your hand, taught you step by step until you understood, and celebrated how proud we are of your progress. Your teachers are proud of you.
Take pride in your personal dedication and resolve throughout this past year. While it may not be the senior year that you had dreamed about; it will be YOUR senior year, unique beyond measure. You have survived shortages of toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes and used words like “social distancing” and “global pandemic” as part of your everyday vocabulary. You persevered. You triumphed! These will be the times that you share with your children and grandchildren.
Remember that you are not only members of the Kearney High School Class of 2020, but you are also members of the greater Kearney community. This is your home, regardless of where you end up living, studying, working. We wish you success in college, in your career and in life!
Good luck and remember that you are always welcome at Kearney High School!
Congratulations,
Kent Edwards