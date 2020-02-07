A U.S. presidential election year is worth celebrating if only because the presidency has peacefully transitioned from one man to the next since George Washington ended his second term in 1797. Yet, I can’t wait until this election year is over.
Most presidential elections have been nasty, but modern communications mean we see more of it — constantly — now. Self-promotion is part of the process and many voters are drawn to boisterous personalities, loud speeches and promises of sacrifice-free plans to fix all of our complex problems.
Some candidates shine at live events. They can whip partisan audiences into frenzies, wrap poignant people stories around issues and/or tell voters what they want to hear, even things that don’t pass good-for-most-Americans and feasibility tests.
The biggest fundraisers make massive investments to reach voters with carefully crafted, focus group-tested paid ads, often to avoid the bother of media or voter follow-up questions.
I prefer more moderate, live-in-reality candidates, but it’s increasingly difficult for such men and women to win party nominations.
Most candidates ignore the caution about higher pedestals and greater falls.
Several descriptions I read about President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday said it reflected the campaign-style speeches he’s given at supporters-only events throughout his presidency. He’s not a town hall kind of guy who’s willing to hear objections or field hard questions from an audience.
I never watch State of the Union speeches and can’t recall the last time I tuned in for even a few minutes. They were unwatchable even before today’s extreme partisanship in Washington.
It’s a tradition for members of Congress in a president’s party to stand and applaud periodically, while members of the other party stay seated and look bored. Interruptions never improve mostly self-flattering speeches that already are more than an hour long.
I know the 2020 presidential campaigns will get uglier and more foolish in the coming months. I don’t know whether to laugh at the nonsense, cry about how it further divides our country or just be angry.
On Sunday, I had two unrelated reminders that self-identified high and mighty people don’t always rule or win in life’s big picture.
In a CBS “Sunday Morning” show interview, director-screenwriter-actor Taika Waititi talked about his movie “Jojo Rabbit,” a comedy-drama about a Hitler Youth boy during World War II who learns his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their house. The boy’s imaginary friend is a “fanciful” version of Adolph Hitler, played by Waititi.
He said comedy is the strongest weapon to comment on society and issues, “and dictators, kings and royalty, they hate being made fun of.”
When asked what’s funny about Nazi Germany, Waititi said, “One way of taking power away from those people is to laugh at them, and to make a mockery of them. This is what satire is.”
Two hours later in church, a reading from First Corinthians written by the Apostle Paul had another message about how people seeming to have it all in their earthly lives face a different standing in eternity.
“God chose things the world considers foolish in order to shame those who think they are wise. And he chose things that are powerless to shame those who are powerful.
“God chose things despised by the world, things counted as nothing at all, and used them to bring to nothing what the world considers important. As a result, no one can ever boast in the presence of God.”
Amen.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.