“It’s uncontrollable, this thing with the children. Wherever you dig, there’s another one,” chief archaeologist Feren Castillo stated from near Huanchaco, north of Lima, Peru. BBC reported on Aug. 27 that he found the sacrificed bodies of 227 children. In two other sites in Peru a year ago, the remains of 200 sacrificed children were found.
Horrifying, isn’t it? Five hundred years ago the Chimu sacrificed to a god they thought controlled their food. They thought they appeased this god by killing their children. The Inca conquered the Chimu and continued child sacrifice. The Spanish then conquered the Incas. Where are we headed in the United States?
In America today, children also are being sacrificed. The gods’ names are Greed, Choice and Abortion. In the Bible that god was named Molech or Baal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites an average of 1,788 unborn babies were aborted daily in 2014. That’s 652,639 that year in the U.S.
Planned Parenthood exported its abortion services to other countries years ago. One uneducated, third-world mother-to-be asked, “Why does the U.S. want to kill my baby?”
New York Gov. Maurio Cuomo and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (a pediatrician) have signed and are considering laws to permit killing a baby the day before they are born and now when they are born alive after a “botched” abortion! This blood cries out to God and He won’t be mocked (Galatians 6:7).
Why are we surprised by all the mass shootings? Look at the murder rate in Chicago, one of the strictest gun law cities in America! What goes around comes around. God calls it sowing and reaping. We sow death of our littlest citizens and we reap death.
I, too, once believed abortion was OK. I went to the only written truth I know, the Bible. In Genesis 1:26 and Psalms 139:13 it says we are made in the image of God and He knits us together in our mother’s womb.
If we call ourselves followers of Jesus, we need to pray and stop doing wicked things. Then God promises to hear, forgive us and heal our land.
Let’s call sin sin. Don’t get mealy-mouthed or PC about what is going on. There is truth, there is forgiveness and comfort when someone has believed that lie, “It’s only ‘fetal tissue.’” That hope is only found in Jesus (John 3:16).
Read New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith’s recent comments during a hearing on Capitol Hill on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act! Go to LifeNews.com. This happens in America? Yes, this happens in America.
Beth Hiatt, Minden
