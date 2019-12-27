A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, last week called for President Trump to be removed from office. This is notable because Trump’s core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been willing to overlook his obvious lapses. They’ve done so because he is fulfilling his promise to load the federal judiciary with conservative judges and to focus on religious freedom issues.
Quite the devil’s bargain.
Christianity Today framed the impeachment as a partisan move by the Democrats, but also pointed out that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the U.S. attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”
Then the piece got to the core issue, which so many Republicans haven’t been able to bring themselves to acknowledge.
“The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” Christianity Today wrote. So what was Trump’s response? The usual bombast and insults (and an inability, it appears, to handle a simple acronym).
This is getting so old.
If the president had a cogent counter argument to make against the indictment by Christianity Today, one hopes he’d make it. But he’s incapable of offering a reasoned rebuttal to criticism. Instead, he flails.
Time was, when Trump attacked someone it was noteworthy. But as his war against his critics expands — as do the ranks of his critics — bombast has remained at a fever pitch.
In fact, his responses have become not only predictable — insult, brag about some achievement (real or imagined) unrelated to the issue at hand, pronounce the other side to be something just short of evil incarnate — but irrelevant.
Scott Martelle, Los Angeles Times
