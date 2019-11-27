Here’s a column inspiration shout-out to Lincoln Journal Star sportswriter Steven M. Sipple, who discussed gratitude in a recent column about Nebraska Husker Head Football Coach Scott Frost.
“Gratitude is a beautiful quality. It requires minimal effort, costs nothing and can elicit a smile at any moment,” he wrote. “Yeah, it’s also powerful. If we would all remind ourselves to be grateful for something each day, the world would be a better place.”
Hear! Hear! I sense that Sipple has grown weary of the “nattering nabobs of negativism” — thank you, Spiro Agnew — who are complaining that the second-year coach hasn’t fielded a football team ready for the National Championship. No, he hasn’t, but he inherited a mess. We should be grateful he’s in charge.
In case you’ve missed it as we head toward Thanksgiving 2019, this country is going through partisan-charged troubled times in Washington, D.C. — what with the impeachment trial and all — and the world scene isn’t much better with trouble in all the familiar old places. Perhaps a little gratitude from each of us every day is a great way to start a change movement.
So, those of you at home, play along. Stop your complaining and think of one thing for which you can be grateful. If you’re reading this column or listening to someone read it to you, there’s two things for starters, eyes and ears. Don’t take them for granted, be grateful for them.
If you woke up this morning, be grateful. A lot of people, perhaps someone you know, didn’t wake up. I lost another high school classmate recently. He was somebody I first met in kindergarten. Can’t tell you the last time I saw him, but I knew him and am grateful for that.
If you have family, a neighbor or a good friend coming to break bread with you tomorrow, be grateful. Many people will be hungry and alone. If you know someone in that dire spot, reach out to them. You will gain a deeper respect for gratitude and your fellow human being.
If you are reasonably healthy, be grateful. Believe me, there are a number of people struggling with everything from cancer to heart disease and a whole menu of health difficulties in between. Look at your friends. Many of them may be quietly struggling with ailments they don’t discuss but which are still real. Perhaps the warranty is slowly expiring on some of their working parts (hips, knees, eyes, ears, backs).
Be grateful for the warm days of November that have allowed you to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations. Be grateful that the electricity still will be available after Thanksgiving so that you can plug them in to brighten your entire neighborhood. Who knows, someone on your block probably is grateful that you still decorate outside. Remember, someone else likely will be grateful that you unplug them as soon after New Year’s Day as you can.
If this discussion has enlightened you about or enabled you to practice gratitude, thank the First Amendment that has allowed this newspaper the freedom to print it. Likewise, if you’d rather be more like Ebenezer Scrooge and grump about it, thank the First Amendment anyway because it gives you the right to just be that way!
Happy Thanksgiving. Be grateful.
