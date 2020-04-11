EDITOR’S NOTE: Kearney Hub Staff Writer Ashley Bebensee shares her family’s challenges navigating life through a pandemic.
The last time I took my son Oliver to the grocery store, he licked one of the freezer doors.
I would have been horrified even if the threat of the global pandemic wasn’t looming over our heads. Since our second son was born in December, we already had been taking extra precautions to avoid bringing illness, especially the flu, into our house.
My husband would change his clothes when he got home from work, and we all wash our hands as soon as we get home. But when you have a young kid who doesn’t really get the concept of germs and why licking freezer doors is disgusting, sickness is bound to come your way. And that is why we stopped taking Oliver to stores weeks before it was a requirement.
It’s a challenge explaining to a 4-year-old why he can’t go to his favorite grocery store where he gets to push around a mini cart and sneak his favorite snacks into our grocery haul. What is even worse is all the other things that are currently off limits: going to Grandpa and Grandma’s house for the weekend, the playground at playground at the park, the library, school, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, friends, cousins, Easter egg hunts, our trip to visit family for Easter — the list goes on and on.
I’m an adult, and I cry about it. He’s 4, and he gets told “no” plenty of times in his life. Now, all the typical “yes” activities are not allowed.
So, we FaceTime. A lot.
A call to Grandma every day was pretty normal before self-isolation, but now both sets of grandparents get calls as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He even had his own FaceTime playdate with friends from preschool. Four-year-olds FaceTiming. It’s a hilarious, wild experience.
For one of Oliver’s friend’s birthday, we made a sign and drove by his house to give him our well-wishes from the car. Oliver begged to get out to see his little friend and their new puppy, but we had to tell him not today. He was not pleased and immediately wanted to leave.
We did a similar drive-by for his aunt’s birthday. We had planned to stay in the car, but Oliver had to pee. It’s scary when there is nowhere you can really take your kid to the bathroom when you aren’t close to home. His aunt and uncle insisted he could come inside, but the weather was nice so we gave him his privacy while he did his business in their backyard.
Despite the challenges the coronavirus has given us, there have been positives, too.
My husband’s place of work currently is closed, so he is home every day much to all of our delight. Quality time together is in abundance, and we’ve tried to be creative.
We’ve gone on “bear hunts,” worked on preschool crafts together, done scavenger hunts, sent drawings to nursing home residents, taken lots of drives in the car blaring the “Frozen 2” soundtrack, gone to new parks (avoiding the playground, of course) and watched lots of movies.
Oliver tells everyone when the “stickness” (the virus) goes away that we will be able to come see them. He’s already told me the first thing he wants to do is to go to his grandparents’ house to play video games with Grandpa, who lets him play for as long as he wants.
As for his parents, I think we both are torn between throwing a party with everyone we know in order to have conversations with people other than one another or immediately dropping off our children with their grandparents so we can have some much-needed quiet time.
The longer this lasts, the second option becomes much more appealing.