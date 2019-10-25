Like many Nebraskans, I’d like to see the United States and China make progress on an agreement to remove barriers to trade. It’s important for the negotiations to result in a fair deal that puts American farmers and manufacturers on a level playing field when doing business in China.
Nebraska and China have shared an important trade relationship for many years. China has been a major market for Nebraska’s agricultural products. In 2017, China purchased 46.9 percent of the soybeans exported from Nebraska and 81.6 percent of our sorghum exports. In addition, Chinese companies invest in our state. As governor, I have led two trade missions to China. I’ve also welcomed Chinese trade delegates to Nebraska.
While China has been a significant buyer of Nebraska ag products in the past, the country has been an inconsistent trade partner. From 2012 to 2018, China’s annual imports from Nebraska fell by more than $1 billion. President Xi Jinping aspires for his country to be the world’s second superpower by 2049. To achieve this goal, his government — the People’s Republic of China — has a coordinated plan to dominate 10 high-tech industries. In recent years, China has engaged in cyberattacks, intellectual property theft and espionage, all with the aim of gaining the upper hand over the U.S. China has stolen everything from trade secrets to confidential military information to university research. In August, the U.S. Treasury Department declared that China’s government also has been manipulating currency values to gain an unfair economic edge. China’s economic aggression has undeniably benefited Chinese companies. For example, in 2000 all five of the largest companies in the world were American. In 2019, three were state-owned Chinese companies, and only one was American.
We want to work with China to advance our shared economic interests. But it would be irresponsible to overlook the ways China has seized unfair advantages. President Donald Trump is right to stay focused on his goal of getting a trade deal with the Chinese government that protects intellectual property rights and ensures basic fairness.
China thinks in terms of decades and centuries. In America, we think in terms of our two- and four-year election cycles. China is playing the long game, gradually gaining economic leverage. It’s important that we do not sacrifice long-term security for short-term economic relief. Any deal we make will require extended negotiations and proper enforcement to ensure the Chinese government follows the established rules of international commerce.
On Oct. 11, Trump announced a phase one agreement with China as part of ongoing trade negotiations. As part of the trade deal, China would purchase between $40 billion and $50 billion of U.S. agricultural products. The agreement also addresses U.S. concerns about China’s theft of intellectual property. The agreement currently is being written, and — when finalized — will mark an important step forward.
But even with this recent development, our relationship with China calls for a healthy measure of prudence. China’s one-party system of communist rule has a track record of persecuting ethnic and religious minorities and of suppressing political dissent. For example, China’s ongoing authoritarian crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong has had a chilling effect on free speech, even here in America. After Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong’s protesters, the Chinese government asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to fire Morey.
We’re not sitting on our hands, hoping for fast resolution to all of our trade issues with China. Instead, we’re working tirelessly to grow Nebraska by diversifying our export markets — especially in Asia.
I believe that a more stable, certain trade relationship with China is possible. If Nebraska wants to see our exports to China increase in the long run, it is important that Trump takes the time to get this deal done the right way. We will continue to patiently support the president’s negotiations and diversify our export markets to strengthen his position.
