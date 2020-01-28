Beef is an unsustainable food product made from long-suffering animals whose dead, diseased and deformed bodies are consumed after being expensively, dangerously and repulsively processed in meat processing plants.
Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska wrote in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal:
“Real beef also contains more protein, and the marketing labels don’t have a long list of ingredients. A Beyond Burger product consists of 22 ingredients.”
So beef is a pure food product? Hmm.
Beef is pure only when a carnivorous animal kills and eats it right away in the wild. For beef to be palatable for some humans, it must immediately be hygienically processed (a challenge) and tediously delivered to your plate.
“The Real MEAT Act calls on lawmakers to not only define a ‘beef’ product, but mandate that imitation meat products state on the label that there is no actual meat,” Fischer wrote. She assumes that man-made beef is the only real meat. That’s one perception.
“The American public has a right to know exactly what they are eating, and the beef industry doesn’t deserve to be the victim of a smear campaign,” Fischer pontificates.
Plant-based food labels do not mislead. Such food is purely processed without filthy, overcrowded concentrated feeding operations, bloody slaughterhouses, antibiotics, growth hormones and pathogens, while using 21.2 trillion fewer gallons of water and 89 times fewer genetically modified organisms. Plant-based food vendors don’t need to run a smear campaign and act like the livestock industry does.
Jan Peregrine, Lincoln