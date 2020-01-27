During the past few weeks, I’ve experienced a number of moments that made my heart full. Moments that made me appreciate. Moments that reminded me why I’m an Elk.
On Jan. 11, Elks Lodge No. 984 hosted Warm Welcome to the Library Head Start Family Connection Day at the Kearney Public Library. At 9:30 a.m. sharp, Doug Lund walked in the door to volunteer. As a loyal volunteer, Doug arriving promptly on time was not a surprise. The surprise was that Doug’s wonderful wife Betty’s funeral was just a week before. As I tried to think of what to say, he said, “Am I too early?” Riley Harris answered, “You’re right on time. Let’s go get a cup of coffee.” I thought, that’s brotherly love.
Eighty Kearney preschoolers who attend Head Start received a brand-new coat courtesy of the Elks and a brand-new book courtesy of the Kearney Public Library. As I watched Diane Kelly make a little girl laugh as she tried on her brand-new purple coat I thought, ‘That’s charity.’
I attended the Elks meeting on Monday night and while I was excited to greet three new members, I did groan a bit that I needed to sit through initiation. But, as I listened to Janna Burton, Doug Kramer, Lloyd Wilke, Spencer Kuhl, Riley Harris, Bill Sebree, Dana Ernst and Jim Wilson perform the ritual, I was moved.
They spoke the words eloquently and I thought about the actors who founded the Elks and carefully chose every word. I truly enjoyed it and it made me reflect. I thought, ‘That’s justice.’
One of our new members, Shane, is a disabled veteran. He was connected to the Elks because Jim Wilson has been beating the pavement for two years telling everyone who would listen that the Elks want to help veterans. Finally, when an agency could help the veteran, who is new to town, but not his service dog, we got the call.
When Jim met Bear, the malamute service dog, he was bleeding from the nose constantly. Shane told us during the meeting that Bear, who seems to be doing well, would be dead if it was not for Jim. Bear is beautiful and smart. During initiation he was tied up but figured out how to work himself out of his harness not once, but twice.
After greeting nearly everyone, he settled at his Shane’s feet for the rest of the meeting, offering the support he was trained to give. I thought, ‘That’s fidelity.’
Charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. There is so much good happening and quite a bit of fun, too. Come to a meeting. Volunteer. Join us 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evenings for Beer and Burgers. Remember why you are an Elk.
