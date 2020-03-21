We can practice social distancing and still vote to keep the U.S. a strong citizen-led country through early voting. Voting by mail has shown a higher turnout than having polls. More people can exercise their right in the election by not having to take time from work, find transportation or miss out because of illness.
To keep their residents safe from COVID-19, the counties of Cass, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy are mailing voters early vote applications. To ensure your voice is heard, please do the following.
Register online to vote before April 27. You’ll need a Nebraska driver’s license or state identification. Also, you can check the status of your registration, change your address, name or political party affiliation at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/.
Request an early vote application by calling your county election commissioner’s office or download and print one from the state. The completed application must be received at the county election office by 6 p.m. May 1.
The best and healthiest way to ensure more Nebraskans vote is to follow the practice of counties that conduct all elections by mail: Boone, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Dawes, Dixon, Garden, Knox, Merrick, Morrill and Stanton. These counties send ballots to every one of their registered voters. Please stay healthy and vote.