We’ve been calling on Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act since August. So we were pleased when, shortly before adjourning for the Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the bill and the House voted overwhelmingly (417-1) to send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature.
We were equally pleased when — after expressing concerns that doing so might threaten a U.S.-China trade deal — the president announced that he had signed the bill into law, along with another bill that prohibits the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd-control munitions to the Hong Kong police.
Trump said he signed the bills “out of respect for President Xi, China and the people of Hong Kong” and “in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all.” But he also knew that Congress was prepared — and had the votes — to override a veto.
At any rate, we — along with the throngs of Hong Kongers waving U.S. flags and celebrating in the streets this past week — are elated that Trump has chosen to stand for freedom at this crucial time in history.
As we wrote in August, after months of pro-democracy protests, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act makes clear that “the human rights of the people of Hong Kong are of great importance to the United States” and that the U.S. supports the “democratic aspirations” of the people of Hong Kong.
To his credit, when the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism recently published its shocking “China Cables” investigation detailing the extrajudicial detention of more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Chinese government to “immediately” release anyone “arbitrarily” detained in Xinjiang. “These reports are consistent with an overwhelming and growing body of evidence that the Chinese Communist Party is committing human rights violations and abuses against individuals in mass detention,” he said.
It’s no coincidence that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act warns against similar human-rights abuses — and introduces stiff penalties and sanctions if the U.S. uncovers such abuses in the territory.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got it right when he wrote recently that “Hong Kong is the new Berlin.” Similar to the Soviets during the Cold War, “the Chinese Communist Party engages in routine censorship and surveillance of its citizens and commits atrocious human rights offenses.” As Americans, Cruz continued, we “should remember that our unique defining principles have the power to tear down oppressive walls, topple tyrannies and promote freedom.” We agree.
Dallas Morning News
