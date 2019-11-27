Our family farm sits not far from the highway. It’s close enough for the passersby to see the star lit up on our big red barn at Christmas, but not too close for the noise to be bothersome, except when the semis hit the rumble strips. That’s always loud.
But back to our farm, I still say “ours” but it doesn’t belong to me, personally. It’s been in our family since 1901, but is now owned by my sister and her family. That still counts, right? It was the best place to grow up.
One time, a stranger walked off of that highway, down the gravel road, and into our driveway. Our driveway was used to strangers, although I’m not sure my father has ever met one. He would welcome people into our home at all hours of the day.
“Well, come in for a glass of tea,” he’d say. He would push the papers aside on our old kitchen table and strike up a conversation.
This time, in particular, was a bit different than before. This man didn’t have a home.
“Where you headed?” dad asked.
I’m not sure what happened next. He probably gave him a bite to eat, and a sip of tea. But then he did something I’ll never forget.
Dad gave this stranger a ride.
The man sat down in dad’s old truck, and the two of them headed into town. It was a simple gesture that sticks with me to this day. Turns out, dad is known for these kinds of things.
Years ago, my daughter’s kindergarten teacher pulled me aside and said, “Leslie, did you know that your dad helped my parents? Their car broke down (or was stuck in snow? I can’t remember exactly) and your dad got on his tractor and helped them.”
Of course, he did.
That’s the thing about my dad, and my mom. The two of them never have been wealthy. There were years (I’m told now) they weren’t even sure how they would keep the family farm. And, yet, they wrote a check to our local church every month. They made casseroles for friends and gave what they could.
And, yes, they helped strangers in need.
See that’s the thing about giving. We don’t have to have a lot of money (or any, really) to do a good deed.
I think about my dad and that stranger often, especially this time of year. I’m not nearly as kind as my father. I’m selfish, and hold onto money like it’s the Great Depression (as if I’ve ever had to go without).
But I’m working on it. I want to be more like him. I want to give what I can because I know it is the best legacy to leave.
What simple gesture can you do this week to leave a lasting impression? Maybe you’ll serve turkey at a local food bank, or maybe you’ll donate to a good cause. Perhaps you’ll pay it forward at a restaurant or your favorite local coffee shop.
Whatever you do, I know this for sure — your kindness will be something a stranger (and you) will never forget.
