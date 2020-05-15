Long after we’re all vaccinated and the last known positive test for COVID-19 is recorded, the stories we tell about how the pandemic changed our lives will feature people and place names, medical terms and words such as social distancing that are part of a new vocabulary subset.
I hope “essential” is in many post-pandemic conversations.
“Absolutely necessary, indispensable and fundamental” are part of the dictionary definition, but we have individual opinions about what is essential in our lives. Pandemic issues have proved that my definition was too narrow.
Representing the absolutely necessary part of essential are millions of people who have no paychecks because of temporary or permanent lost jobs and closed businesses. They now worry about putting food on their tables and keeping a roof over their heads. Many proud folks have had to seek help from the government and nonprofits for the first time in their lives, while praying to avoid a medical emergency or car repair until this upside down world rights itself and they can work again.
Essential, as in indispensable, applies to government-designated jobs that still must be done throughout the pandemic.
That list is topped by doctors, nurses, other medical services support workers at hospitals, clinics and nursing homes; law enforcement officers; firefighters; and emergency medical technicians who treat the sick, keep order and respond to emergencies.
Less obvious until recently are the essential roles along the farm-to-table food supply chain — farmers and ranchers, truckers and other transportation providers, processing plant workers, distributors and grocery store employees. We must maintain our higher regard and appreciation for those people beyond the pandemic.
The same is true for people who provide municipal, county, state and federal services; deliver mail and packages; and provide customer services by takeout, delivery, phone or online, even if their businesses are closed.
I’m an essential worker as a journalist. I can’t save lives or feed people, but I hope Hub readers value having pandemic-related news and other information specific to the Kearney area and surrounding counties provided by experienced professional journalists.
Volunteers aren’t designated, but their work certainly is essential. God bless everyone who has donated time, talents and/or treasure to assist nonprofits by delivering meals or helping people in need pay day-to-day expenses, or who check on shut-ins by phone or with social distance visits.
Essential is more personalized for things that make us feel better, a needed haircut or massage, recreation activity at a gym or park, or entertainment from sports events, movies or concerts.
Some housebound people are fostering shelter dogs and cats. I hope some realize that their temporary pets are essential for emotional well-being and give the animals forever homes. I might have gone crazy by now if I didn’t have my kitty, Tas, as company at home.
So remember that, official label or not, we all have essential places in our world. The Apostle Paul made that point in his first letter to the Corinthians when he said the body — literally and as a church community — has many essential parts.
“And what would you think if you heard an ear say, ‘I am not part of the body because I am only an ear and not an eye?’ ... Suppose the whole body were an eye — then how would you hear? ... (God) has made many parts for our bodies and has put each part just where he wants it.
“... And some of the parts that seem weakest and least important are really the most necessary.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.