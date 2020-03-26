Arapahoe: ATC Communications
Cozad: Cozad Telephone Co.
Gibbon: Neb. Central Telephone Co.
Ravenna: Sodtown Telephone Co.
Members of the Nebraska Telecommunications Association provide quality, affordable and reliable communication services to Nebraskans. COVID-19 has affected virtually every Nebraska family and their ability to go to work or school. NTA member companies are working together to help those who need fast internet connections by making services available to businesses, educators and students.
NTA members operate in every corner of Nebraska. Their employees and customers include government agencies, businesses, hospitals, law enforcement and educational institutions. Consumers remain their priority as the global pandemic unfolds.
The NTA has heard countless stories recently about our service technicians fighting through horrible weather to install service. They work hard to respond to requests from customers for service. The NTA member companies continue to work together and remain prepared to keep your critical connections working.
If citizens do not have internet service, NTA members urge you to contact your local provider directly as many of them have provisions in place to help you during this time so you may conduct business and continue with education. The NTA remains hopeful that people and businesses everywhere soon will return to their normal Nebraska routines. In the meantime, NTA member companies stand together to help our communities stay connected.
If you are unsure of who your local provider is contact the NTA at 402-476-2423 and we would be happy to help connect you to one in your area.
Eric Carstenson, Lincoln