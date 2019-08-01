The First Amendment stands for free speech, yet it covers four other issues. What are they? In a civics survey taken by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, nearly 4 in 10 students couldn’t name even one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.
“The reality is, we aren’t really free if we don’t know what our freedoms are and don’t exercise them,” said KETV President and General Manager Ariel Robin.
Her Omaha station is among many across Nebraska that have joined radio broadcasters and newspaper publishers in a public awareness campaign to inform Americans about the First Amendment and the precious freedoms it protects. We’ll tell you more about the Think F1rst campaign later. First, let’s review the five freedoms that are so important to our way of life.
Our First Amendment freedoms include:
Freedom of speech;
Freedom of religion;
Freedom of the press;
Freedom of assembly; and,
Freedom to petition government.
These civil liberties are the foundation of U.S. democracy, and our founding fathers wrote them into the U.S. Constitution precisely because without those freedoms we have no democracy. Just imagine our nation if we weren’t free to practice the religion of our choice, or to gather as citizens to debate the issues facing our country. The freedom to petition is included because our leaders aren’t born into their offices, as in monarchies, nor do they attain their offices by their own decrees. In the U.S., our officials serve at voters’ pleasure. The First Amendment guarantees Americans the right to petition government if we are dissatisfied with our leaders for ignoring their responsibilities or breaking the law.
Finally, consider what the United States might be if not for the freedom of speech. We in the press rely upon the First Amendment’s protections to do our job. Because of the freedom to speak, we keep our audiences informed and our officials accountable.
These freedoms are key to our democracy. They must be defended against any assault, foreign or domestic.
That’s why the Nebraska Press Association, along with Nebraska broadcasters and Media of Nebraska, today are launching their Think F1rst public awareness campaign. On television, radio, online and in newspapers, Nebraskans will learn more about the First Amendment and what they can do to protect and exercise its freedoms.
We’re proud the Think F1rst campaign launched in Nebraska now is spreading to more than 20 other states. We encourage our readers to approach this educational effort as the important civics lesson that it is. Learn what you can and pass it along. As the Omaha TV executive eloquently stated, if we don’t know what our freedoms are and don’t exercise them, we really aren’t free.
Learn more at www.ThinkFirstAmendment.org.