I’m not a big fan of doing nothing. Something almost always seems better than nothing. My friend, Jerry, lives in Wisconsin and we go fishing every now and then. He retired a few years ago and called me to say, “Well, I’ve got nothing to do today and I’m pretty sure it’s gonna take me all day to do it.” He really likes doing nothing. I don’t.
When the coronavirus jumped out at us from Wuhan, China, and stopped our hectic, run-as-fast-as-you-can pace, well, everything came to a grinding halt and we were told to do nothing.
“We can save the world and be heroes by staying home and watching TV,” someone told me. So just do nothing.
After a few days of following my wife around the house and asking, “Um…whatcha doin’?” She told me, “Find something to do. Nothing isn’t working out for you.” So I did.
I put my feet up and started thinking about life in a pandemic. It seems like many people around me are asking “why” questions. Why this? Why now? Why is this going on so long? After listening to their “why” questions, I came up with a few of my own. Why can I go into a crowded grocery store, but not gather with our church family? Why did my niece, the family physician who was observing every precaution, test positive for COVID-19?
So many “why” questions circle in our minds.
It was a good day when I realized that I needed to shift my focus from “why” to “what.” It happened when I read the first chapter of the Book of James in the Bible.
The first few verses are like they were directed at us and our pandemic. James writes about the testing of faith: “Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides.”
Rather than “Why?” I asked: What is God teaching me through this outbreak? What is it that I am lacking? What is the Lord wanting me to learn that I have been oblivious to before this crisis?
I count on friends in the U.S. and some foreign countries to help me sort these things through. I simply asked, “What is God teaching you through this season of virus, isolation and social distancing? Oh, and you only get three words.”
Within moments, more than a dozen people shared their lessons from the Lord. Some have experienced a slower pace and restful time with family. One friend from the East Coast replied, “Stillness, sovereignty, revelation.” Another jotted, “Grace, solitude, family.”
Sitting across from me during breakfast, my wife, Laurie, stopped eating her oatmeal to say, “I’ve learned more about gratitude, health and provision during these past few weeks, more so than before this time.”
When life comes to a screeching halt, we are reminded that we are not in control of the world around us. No app on our phone offers peace and no Netflix series fills us with empowerment. Only God is in control.
A friend from Florida regularly serves meals to the homeless. He stopped his food delivery route and wrote, “trusting, uncertainty, blessed.” That word “trust” repeatedly came up.
My Nepali brother in Christ broke the three-word rule. He texted, “Trust, Fear not, God is in control.” His business in Denver is taking a huge hit in the shutdown, so I found it refreshing to hear him say he is learning about trust and acknowledging that God is still on the throne.
While planting his field, a farmer called from his tractor. He apologized, “I need more than three words.”
“Sorry, my friend, that’s all you get,” I replied. “Reliance, perspective, legacy,” he said while bouncing through the cornfield. He was learning from the Lord how we will be remembered for our Christlike response to this pandemic.
Think of your three words today and share them with friends. See how they respond. You might be surprised to hear how eager they are to talk about it.
My three words: “Faith overcomes fear.”
How about you? What are your three words? What is God teaching you? The next time you’re paralyzed by “why,” shift your focus to “what.” Hopefully you will discover the true colors of our faith when patience is joyfully in bloom.