I’m not racist. I was taught to love everyone. In my 38 years, I’ve never felt like them. You know them. The people who use hate language. The individuals who judge others solely on the color of their skin or the location of their street address.
We all know some of those people.
I’ve never been a part of that group. I hope you haven’t either.
And yet … Last week I wondered whether my silence is part of the problem. Am I unknowingly one of them, too?
I’ve heard things. I’ve seen things. And I look the other way. Because I’m not like that. My family isn’t like that. My community isn’t like that. So, I’ll keep living my quiet life, in my perfect town and will pray it all goes away.
That proves I’m not racist, right?
This week, I listened to a tough conversation from a friend of color. We talked about the riots. We talked about the hurt and the hate. And in her words, “I fear for my son’s life,” I finally heard her.
And it made me uncomfortable.
I live in a safe, white bubble.
You probably do, too.
“We need white voices,” she told me, “We need you to speak up. No one is listening. Your voice has so much power. All white voices do.” Uncomfortable.
“My son was called a thug at the age of 2. He’s just a child. Will you please say something when you see and hear that hatred?” Uncomfortable.
“I don’t like that things are being destroyed, but America was built on a revolution. That’s what is happening in America. They are protesting because they are tired. That’s been happening for our entire existence.” Uncomfortable.
Friends, I’m uncomfortable. My soul feels uneasy. I didn’t want to write about this topic. My column isn’t known to spark controversy. It’s supposed to be light, easy and fluffy.
But I sat down to write easy and these words came out instead.
I do not understand. But I do know I’m ready to learn. And I do believe my silence is part of the problem.
Yours could be, too.
Does that make you uncomfortable?
It’s OK if you don’t yet know what to say. I don’t either. But it’s time for us to listen. It’s time for us to learn.