We’ve been hoping for the past several years that the fake news industry would lose its steam and give up, but that doesn’t appear to be happening. Fake news is as appealing as ever because people are as vain as they’ve ever been, and that extends all the way to individuals’ views on politics. We cannot stand to be wrong on our observations and opinions, so we stick with news providers that best fit our mode of thinking.
We stick with our favorite news providers because we need to be told that we’re right. Almost everyone craves affirmation, and fake news provides it, but it’s real information that we need — true, accurate, factual information.
The problem is, we may need factual information, but it’s hard for us to identify it. At least that’s what an 18-month survey by Stanford University tells us. The survey of 7,800 teenagers discovered that more than 80 percent of the teens couldn’t judge the credibility of news sources.
For example, students were shown a photo of daisies that appeared to be deformed. A description with the photo claimed the deformities were caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. Researchers asked students whether the photo proved a nuclear accident could cause the deformed flowers or other “aberrations in nature.”
There was no attribution or documentation with the photo to prove its authenticity, but almost all of the students were unable to think of a way to decide if the photo was real. They just accepted the image as fact without even asking where it came from.
Former Philadelphia Inquirer Managing Editor Gene Foreman has written extensively about fake news for the Literacy Project and cited the photo described above as one example of fake news.
Foreman said readers, viewers and listeners need to learn how to tell fake from real. A good first step would be to give up the idea that we have to be right about everything.
We so deeply desire affirmation of our beliefs that, when confronted with something that seemingly proves we’re right about a political topic or other contentious matter, our egos take over.
Being right brings great joy, but here’s a thought. Next time you experience that emotional reaction to news, it might be signaling you it’s time for caution. Step back and look for the source in the news report. If none is cited, it could be like the photo caption with the deformed flower — fake.
The News Literacy Project has some helpful hints. People can learn how to protect themselves by consulting the Literacy Project’s “Ten Questions for Fake News Detection.”
One of the best ways to avoid fake news is to consult your local newspaper or its website. You’ll find real stories based on interviews with real people, like you.