One of the many remarkable aspects of the negotiation of NAFTA’s proposed replacement, known as USMCA, is how little enthusiasm it has aroused. Here in farm country, the negotiations inspired anxiety. Ag producers were worried that an order from the White House could occur at any time and withdraw the United States from any kind of trade framework with our neighbors in Canada and Mexico.
Matthew Rooney, managing director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, said USMCA has failed to generate excitement in industrial and economic circles because it represents small steps forward for some stakeholders and steps backward for others.
“The manufacturing industry certainly wasn’t asking for NAFTA to be renegotiated. The service industries had found NAFTA wanting, but had most of what they needed in the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The pharmaceutical industry was unhappy with NAFTA and TPP, but has ended up with even less protection for its innovations under the final USMCA, Rooney said. “Even the labor movement, which had opposed NAFTA from the outset and wasn’t mourning TPP, was resigned to the status quo and had no reason to expect a Republican administration to promote its interests in a trade negotiation.”
We Nebraskans are used to greeting new trade deals with enthusiasm. Whenever we have new markets to enhance the demand for our ag products we’re pleased. Trade underpins Nebraska’s ag-based economy.
What’s unusual about USMCA is the whiplash. It’s taken months and months for ratification, and now that it’s near, where’s the enthusiasm?
Rooney has a theory.
“Many commentators have focused on the fact that USMCA bears a strong resemblance to NAFTA and its cousin, TPP. And in fact, it contains many of the same elements, including zero tariffs on most trade in manufactured goods; agreed disciplines on government interference in most services trade, including e-commerce; enforceable protections for intellectual property; and strengthened protections for the environment and labor rights. In these ways, at least, USMCA is a clear improvement over NAFTA,” Rooney believes.
Maybe USMCA’s largest shortcoming is its title. Two key words are missing.
NAFTA stands for North American Free Trade Agreement. You don’t see those words in USMCA, and, we suspect, trade may not flow as freely with USMCA and its new restrictions as it did with NAFTA.
Under USMCA, when a load of new cars arrives at the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. Customs officer must determine whether 75 percent of the value of the cars originated in North America, whether 70 percent of the steel content originated in North America, and whether 40 percent of the cars’ value was made by Mexican workers earning at least $16 per hour.
Rules of origin and inspections only will add cost to many products we need from Canada and Mexico.
