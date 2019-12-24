This holiday season, the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office is teaming up with state and local law enforcement to remind all drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving. The organizations will be working together to stress the importance of planning a sober ride home before heading out to enjoy the holiday festivities. They are encouraging drivers to start the conversation, “Who’s driving home?”
“The holidays are a special time for every community, and it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “Before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home, because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink can be one drink too many.”
In 2018, 33 percent of Nebraska’s fatal crashes involved alcohol, an increase from the 30 percent recorded in 2017. During the 2018 December holiday, 54 Nebraska law enforcement agencies participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.
During that time, statewide checkpoints were established to look for drunken drivers. Three hundred ninety-nine DUI arrests were made.
“Drinking and driving should never be combined. It’s essential to plan a sober ride before getting in a vehicle. Have the conversation, ‘Who’s driving home?’” stated Mark Segerstrom, Highway Safety Administrator for the NDOT–HSO.
