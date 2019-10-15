I have written letters to the editor before about how businesses treat people differently. Do you think that businesses treat members of other races differently?
I have this thing where I like to explore and watch when I’m out to eat, getting gas or shopping at the grocery store and see how businesses treat people.
I went to a business and got some work done on my car. I was charged $10 more for the same work that a Caucasian man had done on his car. So, I had to question, ‘Is it because I’m black?”
Maureen Wallace, Kearney
