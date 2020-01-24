It’s been 50 years and 800 football games since Kansas City played in a Super Bowl, TV commentators said at the end of Sunday’s AFC championship game win over Tennessee. The Lamar Hunt Trophy — named for the former Kansas City owner credited with naming the Super Bowl — was presented by Chiefs Hall of Famer Bobby Bell, who played linebacker in the team’s 23-7 win over favored Minnesota Jan. 11, 1970, in Super Bowl IV.
In 1967, Kansas City lost 35-10 to the Green Bay Packers in the first AFL-NFL World Championship game, later called Super Bowl I.
I started watching NFL football games on TV with my older brother, Glen, in the 1960s. So most names on the Kansas City “starters” list for Super Bowl IV are familiar — quarterback Len Dawson, receivers Otis Taylor and Frank Pitts, and defensive players such as Bell, Curley Culp, Buck Buchanan, Willie Lanier and Jim Kearney.
Also on the field that day was Lexington native, former Husker and future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Mick Tingelhoff, the Vikings’ center.
Minnesota, Kansas City, Green Bay and Denver have been good enough during the years to give me a reason to cheer during most playoff seasons. In the 1980s, I was a big fan of San Francisco, especially its Husker backfield of Roger Craig and Tom Rathman.
When I watch NFL games, I pick a team to root for even if I’m not a fan of either. For the past three Super Bowls, my team has been anybody but the Patriots.
The focus for the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2 probably will be on whether the 49ers’ dominating defense can thwart the magical K.C. offense that turned double-digit deficits into double-digit wins in two consecutive playoff games.
The matchup will showcase major changes in NFL football the past 50 years.
Today’s game is more complex and played by men who are faster, bigger and multi-skilled. In 1970, more quarterbacks were pure drop-back passers who ran only on fourth-and-inches or during desperation scrambles. Tight ends were mostly blockers, not featured receivers like the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle.
Longtime K.C. head coach Hank Stram wore a suit and tie on the sidelines. Andy Reid, who is seeking his first Super Bowl win, wears red shirts, coats and caps with team logos.
Although it’s nice that San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is the son of Mike Shanahan, Denver coach for 1998 and 1999 Super Bowl wins when John Elway was quarterback, I’ll cheer for Kansas City to win the 54th Super Bowl.
Here are more Super Bowl history tidbits from my column research:
n The first games were played in mid-January — the earliest Jan. 9 — crept toward late January in the 1980s and 1990s, and have been in February since 2004.
n Last year’s Patriots’ win over the Rams had the smallest TV audience since 2008, at 98.2 million. Peak viewing was 114.4 million in 2015, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks, 28-24.
n Super Bowl I was watched by 60 million TV viewers in 1967.
n The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans never have played in a Super Bowl. The Browns and Lions each won four NFL championships in the 1950s and early 1960s, and played in other championship games.
n Minnesota and Buffalo each have four Super Bowl appearances and no wins.
n Teams now with the longest Super Bowl appearance drought are New York Jets, 1969, and Minnesota, 1977.
n Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson was the 1970 Super Bowl’s most valuable player. The AFL’s 1969 season MVP was the Jets’ Joe Namath.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.