Will California show the nation how to take on the enormous problem of single-use plastic? Or will state lawmakers chicken out under heavy lobbying by plastic makers who are happy to continue to cover the world in discarded water bottles, used food wrappers and countless other pieces of disposable packaging?
We will find out soon. The fate of one of the world’s biggest sources of pollution hangs on the passage of the California Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
This legislation would require products sold in the state to be wrapped in material that is being recycled or composted at a 75 percent rate by 2030.
This is important because even though most plastic is theoretically recyclable, very little of it actually gets recycled.
What’s remarkable is how many organizations that stand to be affected have dropped their initial opposition, including the California Retailers Association, the American Beverage Association and the American Chemistry Council. The state’s grocers have gone one step further and now support the bill, which really is astonishing considering that grocery stores would see many of the products on their shelves reconfigured.
Los Angeles Times
