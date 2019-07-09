Federal debt numbers
On June 27, the Hub printed a Hub Opinion titled, “What will nation do about debt?”
It suggested that congressional candidates be asked the question, “If elected what will you do about the national debt?”
The first thing they need to do is understand how much the national debt is.
According to the Hub, if you divided the $22 trillion debt by the number of Americans, each would owe $1.1 million.
Good news, $22 trillion divided by 330 million Americans is approximately $66,667 per American, not $1.1 million.
Jim Vinzenz, Kearney