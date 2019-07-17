All I did was steal the title of my talk from Terry Gross, host of NPR’s interview show, “Fresh Air.” Several months ago Jacqueline Abell, director of education at the Museum of Nebraska Art, called and asked if I would participate in the museum’s Collection Connection series. She wanted me to talk about the interviews I’ve conducted over the years with area artists.
I jumped at the chance.
I immediately began casting about for a title to my talk until I remembered the book written by Gross and published in 2004, “All I Did Was Ask: Conversations With Writers, Directors, Actors, Musicians and Artists.” I immediately stole the entire idea, calling my talk “Rick Brown: Verbatim: All I Did Was Ask,” minus the part about the writers, directors, etc. And I firmly believe that featuring at least two colons in a title elevates any presentation.
Full disclosure: This column merely serves to promote my talk at 2 p.m. July 24 at the Museum of Nebraska Art at 2401 Central Ave. Admission to the event is free.
I plan to share some stories about my interviews, along with some of the recorded excerpts of those conversations. In the past, I always have been reluctant to release those recordings because I often ask ridiculous questions. I once almost finished an interview before realizing that I had the wrong performers. The musicians sported a similar name of the group scheduled to play in Kearney. After asking a series of probing questions, we both came to the realization that this group had plans to perform in Kentucky on the night in question, not central Nebraska.
I think I tried to ease my embarrassment by saying, “If you ever come to Kearney, be sure and let me know since the interview is almost finished.”
Of all the comments I routinely receive in my role as arts and entertainment reporter at the Hub, hearing someone say in a slow and thoughtful manner, “That’s a good question,” means the most. Well, it mostly means, “I don’t know the answer to that question and never thought about it.” Still, I take it as a compliment.
During my July 24 talk I plan to share pieces of some interviews as well as anecdotes about performers both well known and obscure. My main goal, as always, is to help readers better understand the person to better understand the art. Understanding the art often makes the experience richer and more rewarding. And it always helps when the interviewee says something particularly off color or provocative.
Back in the day when I used to write movie reviews, two readers decided to share their opinion of my review in an email. I assumed they wrote their opinion in the wee hours of the night after consuming numerous adult beverages, mostly because of the profanities and the circular logic. Not exactly an interview, but their remarks have stayed with me over the years and the miles, especially when it comes to colorful language.
Writing for a newspaper in central Nebraska offers a unique opportunity to meet a variety of artists and performers, both on their way up the ladder of fame — and on the way down. I remember listening to B.B. King on stage when he played in Kearney in 2008. He mostly bragged about his sexual conquests as he sat on stage and plunked around on his guitar.
Recalling his performance reminds me to keep striving. And to keep asking questions.