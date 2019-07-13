Before we get to this week’s article, I have a correction to make about last week’s article on rain gardens. The NSA Greener Towns Grant Project also partnered with the city of Kearney, which donated money toward the project and organized the project, and with the KPS Foundation, which provided many of people who helped plant the garden. Without either of these contributions, the rain garden would not have been possible. I also forgot to mention that the rain garden is located at the northeast corner of La Crosse Drive and North Railroad Street, west of the 30th Avenue overpass.
One of the most common questions that I have been getting the past few weeks has been, “Why is my tree yellow?” Yellowing of tree leaves could be caused by a variety of things, anything from root problems, to insects, to disease, to environmental conditions. But the most common cause that I’ve seen lately is interveinal chlorosis caused by iron deficiency. That term makes it sound a lot more complicated than it actually is. Chlorosis is the term used any time leaves are turning yellow, and interveinal means the yellow color is between the veins of the leaf, while the veins themselves remain green.
It can be caused by a lack of iron in the soil, or if there is iron in the soil, it may not be available to the plant. What do you mean that the iron is in the soil but isn’t available to the plant? If it’s there, can’t the plant just grab it and use it? Usually, that’s the way it works, but certain nutrients are only available to be used at certain soil pH levels. Iron chlorosis is more likely at higher pH levels. If the pH of the soil is too high, the iron sticks more to the soil than it does to the water, preventing the water from moving the iron from the soil to the tree. Water is used to move nutrients from the soil, to the roots, and into the tree. If the tree isn’t being watered enough or is drought stressed, it may not be receiving the nutrients that it needs because there is no water to move them.
Iron deficiency turns plants yellow because iron is a key component of photosynthesis. In order to perform photosynthesis, plants create chlorophyll, which is the cause of the green color in trees. If the plant is iron deficient, it can’t perform photosynthesis as much as a plant that isn’t iron deficient. Because the plant cannot use all of the chlorophyll that it made for photosynthesis, it will begin to break down the chlorophyll and use the resources in other areas. As the chlorophyll breaks down, it shows the yellow color that it would normally cover until autumn.
There are a few different ways to treat iron chlorosis, but the easiest thing to do would be to prevent it in the first place. Specific trees are more susceptible to iron chlorosis, and some are more tolerant of it. Some of the susceptible species are red and silver maples, river birch and pin oaks. Trees that would be more tolerant of iron chlorosis are catalpas, hackberries, honeylocust, lindens and Norway maples. If the tree already is established, a soil test could be administered to check the pH and the iron content of the soil. If the pH is high, sulfur treatments could be used to lower the pH and make available the iron that already is in the soil.
If it isn’t a pH issue, there are a few options to consider. Most treatments are either soil applications, foliar applications or trunk injections. Soil treatments generally are the least expensive but most labor intensive. Iron also can be applied to the leaves as a foliar spray but doesn’t always last for multiple years and can be difficult to apply to large trees. The last option is trunk injections, which should be the last resort. This treatment can last the longest of the three options but it also causes injury to the trunk while performing the injection, which can leave the tree vulnerable to disease and insect problems. Trees that have been treated for chlorosis should continue to be watched for chlorosis symptoms.
Interveinal chlorosis caused by iron deficiency in plants is a problem for plants and disrupts photosynthesis. There are a few different treatment options to consider, but is generally simple to treat and resolve. Trees with chlorosis may continue to have issues with chlorosis throughout their lives. For more information about iron chlorosis, contact Miranda Earnest at the Buffalo County Extension Office, at 308-236-1235, or mearnest2@unl.edu.