It rained. A lot. The end. That sums up 2019, right? Can we talk about what happened last week? What exactly did we just witness? Did massive amounts of water actually fill Second Avenue? I don’t know about you guys, but I’m still in shock.
My neighborhood went from a dry, flat, well-manicured zone, to an island, with no ocean in sight. We live on the southwest side of town. I’ll admit, I’ve always been a bit cautious of that canal. But I never expected water to come from the east. Until now.
My sister called on Tuesday morning. “Um, Leslie, what are you guys going to do?”
“About what?” I asked, oblivious to the situation I was about to throw myself into.
“The water. It’s flooding Kearney. Turn on your TV.”
In my defense, my usual routine on Tuesday morning took me north of town to drop off the baby at daycare. On my way home, I checked out Yanney park and 11th street and Eighth street. Sure, it flooded a bit, but it didn’t seem serious, so I carried on with my work day.
But the water had different plans. Tuesday morning quickly became anything but routine. We helped evacuate our neighbors.
Boxes were moved. Hugs were given. Prayers were prayed. Friends sent messages. Neighbors called. And then we waited.
For what, we weren’t sure. Would the water keep coming down the street? Would the canal flood too? What about all of those new homes? What about all of the businesses? What about all of the people who have nowhere to go?
And then, we watched a community come together.
Emergency responders, city management, business owners, churches, friends, the university, media, strangers, all helping each other. Not because they had to, but because they wanted to. Because that’s what good people do.
Our home stayed dry. I know so many others weren’t as lucky. We’re here for you. Yes, it rained. A lot. But this flood won’t dampen our community. We have each other. We’re stronger together. And I’m proud to live here.