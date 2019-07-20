It’s summer workshop season for Nebraska agriculture producers, with several learning events offered during the next few weeks. Topics include farm management, crop scouting and agronomy.
Good Farmer to Great Manager Workshop
The difference between a good farmer and great manager often comes down to knowing a farm’s true financial position.
Good records make it possible to track that position, while inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions. The two-day Good Farmer to Great Manager record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records.
The central Nebraska site will be the Hall County Extension office, 3180 U.S. Highway 34 in Grand Island, from 1-5 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m.-noon July 31.
The cost is $50 per person and class size is limited to 25.
Workshop presenter Tina Barret is executive director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc. Her topics will include defining good records, getting good tax records, moving to management records, and financial statements and ratios.
Registration can be completed at https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM.
For more information, contact me at 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu.
The workshop is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
Crop Scouting School
Nebraska Extension will host two Crop Scouting-Diagnostics Schools for women: Aug. 8 at the Dawson County Extension office on the fairgrounds in Lexington and Aug. 9 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H Meeting Room in McCook.
Both will cover basic crop scouting techniques, pest identification, integrated pest management strategies, basic microscopy techniques and disease diagnostics.
The school is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, with doors opening 30 minutes in advance.
Registration is $15 for one person and $10 for each additional person. Lunch, handouts and additional resources are included.
Reservations for the Aug. 8 Lexington school are needed by Aug. 6 to me at 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu. The RSVP deadline is Aug. 7 for the McCook school to Kat Caswell at 308-345-3390 or kcaswell2@unl.edu.
Either of us can answer questions.
This course also is hosted by Nebraska Extension and supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
Youth Agronomy Field Day
Nebraska Extension and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will partner to present the fourth annual Agronomy Youth Field Day Aug. 7 at the NCTA Educational Center in Curtis.
Field, classroom and laboratory activities will be used to teach youths age 9-18 about the science of agronomy and Nebraska crops.
Presenters will be seven Nebraska Extension educators specializing in cropping-water systems or 4-H youth development and an NCTA agronomy professor.
Specific topics during the six-hour field day will include crop scouting, weed science, crop nutrition, plant breeding, irrigation scheduling, rooting depth and water movement, and equipment, precision farming and pivot irrigation technologies.
There will be two learning tracts — one for ages 9-11 and one for ages 12-18.
Registrations are due by Aug. 2 at https://go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday.
For more information, contact the Frontier County Extension office at 308-367-4424 or email kathy.burr@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is a Lexington-based University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator whose focus area is comprised of Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties.